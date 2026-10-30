Ontario education minister to allow school board trustees to be sworn in

Education Minister Paul Calandra wants to ensure that trustees are in keeping with a code of conduct after finding out that some were planning on having meetings after being elected this past Monday.

The trustees were planning on doing so in an effort to have conversations with families even though they don’t have any governing power. The Ford government has placed eight school boards under supervision, including the Toronto District and Toronto Catholic boards, stripping trustees of power, meaning that they didn’t have the ability to have official meetings.

Initially Calandra said they weren’t going to be sworn in for that reason, which would have meant the re-elected and newly elected trustees were not officially in the role.

Some had spoken out earlier this week suggesting community gatherings would take place in libraries or community centres, and there were even plans to live stream them so parents could tune in. Calandra says that if anyone chooses to do so, details would be sent to the integrity commissioner to investigate trustees who broke the rules

“What they immediately decided to do was work outside the code of conduct, set aside that they are still responsible and could at one point be responsible for governing a board, and find loop holes around doing the right thing,” he said. “So we will swear them in, they will be subject to the code of conduct, the supervisors will retain their positions in these boards and will continue to manage the affairs of the boards until such a time as we return it to them.”

“We certainly can have public meetings with our constituents. We can participate in rallies, we can participate in community events. We are still elected by our communities and we’re still able to represent them through various channels,” said TDSB trustee Alexis Dawson.

Calandra said he has instructed the board supervisors and CEOs to have the new trustees sworn in by Nov. 15, which will delay when the first board meetings would take place, but that likely won’t be happening.