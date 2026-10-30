OPP officer charged with assault during arrest in Caledon: SIU

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sadeen Mohsen, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2026 1:12 pm.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer who was involved in an arrest that left a man seriously injured in Caledon has been charged with assault.    

Ontario’s police watchdog says there were reasonable grounds to criminally charge Const. Daniel Kooy.      

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were investigating a dispute outside a residence in Caledon East, where they arrested a man for allegedly uttering threats on Dec. 26, 2025.       

The watchdog says the man suffered a serious injury following an interaction with the officer who was handcuffing him.       

The SIU says the officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear before an Orangeville court in late November.

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