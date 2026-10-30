Ottawa lists Roberts Bank port expansion in B.C. as project of national interest

DELTA — The Port of Vancouver’s planned Roberts Bank Terminal 2 expansion is now officially a project of national interest.

The listing recognizes the project’s critical role in expanding and diversifying Canada’s trade capacity and provides immediate regulatory certainty to move forward.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says it will add much-needed capacity at the country’s largest port.

It also accelerates the project’s timeline for commercial operations by up to four years, to 2035.

Ottawa says environmental safeguards will be maintained and Indigenous communities consulted.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the proponent for the project, which Ottawa says is on track to reach a final investment decision by the middle of next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press