Ottawa lists Roberts Bank port expansion in B.C. as project of national interest

Containers are unloaded from the Yang Ming Throne container ship at Deltaport, at Roberts Bank in Delta, B.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2026 3:52 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2026 4:10 pm.

DELTA — The Port of Vancouver’s planned Roberts Bank Terminal 2 expansion is now officially a project of national interest.

The listing recognizes the project’s critical role in expanding and diversifying Canada’s trade capacity and provides immediate regulatory certainty to move forward.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says it will add much-needed capacity at the country’s largest port.

It also accelerates the project’s timeline for commercial operations by up to four years, to 2035.

Ottawa says environmental safeguards will be maintained and Indigenous communities consulted.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the proponent for the project, which Ottawa says is on track to reach a final investment decision by the middle of next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Horrific': Toronto real estate CEO and family were victims in violent Bridle Path home invasion

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with hammers in a violent Bridle Path home invasion early Thursday morning.

59m ago

Second man charged in aggravated assault investigation, 2 other suspects still outstanding

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier this month. In a news release shared Friday, police announced...

7m ago

Trespassers shut down part of TTC Line 2 twice on Friday, cops say both incidents are connected

A portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth came to a halt twice on Friday, causing delays for commuters first during the busy morning rush hour and then once again in the afternoon. The service disruption was...

31m ago

Ontario education minister to allow school board trustees to be sworn in

Education Minister Paul Calandra wants to ensure that trustees are in keeping with a code of conduct after finding out that some were planning on having meetings after being elected this past Monday.

2h ago

Top Stories

'Horrific': Toronto real estate CEO and family were victims in violent Bridle Path home invasion

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with hammers in a violent Bridle Path home invasion early Thursday morning.

59m ago

Second man charged in aggravated assault investigation, 2 other suspects still outstanding

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier this month. In a news release shared Friday, police announced...

7m ago

Trespassers shut down part of TTC Line 2 twice on Friday, cops say both incidents are connected

A portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth came to a halt twice on Friday, causing delays for commuters first during the busy morning rush hour and then once again in the afternoon. The service disruption was...

31m ago

Ontario education minister to allow school board trustees to be sworn in

Education Minister Paul Calandra wants to ensure that trustees are in keeping with a code of conduct after finding out that some were planning on having meetings after being elected this past Monday.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Canada's time change gets confusing as some provinces ditch the 'fall back'

As more provinces make a permanent switch to daylight saving time this weekend, Canada's time change is getting confusing. Brandon Choghri with how the changes could impact millions of Canadians.

22h ago

2:29
Actor Patrick Stewart passes away at age 86

Actor Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86 following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Sara Sidner looks back at Stewart's legendary career.

23h ago

1:50
Ford government tables fall economic update, deficit projected at $16.9B

Ontario's Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tables the government's fall economic update with a projected deficit of $16.9 billion.

October 29, 2026 1:31 pm EST EST

1:11
Traffic agent dies after being hit by truck in East York

A City of Toronto traffic agent has died after being hit by a truck in the Thorncliffe neighbourhood of East York on Thursday morning.

October 29, 2026 12:01 pm EST EST

2:12
Ontario government looking to crack down on unlicensed cannabis retailers

The Ford government has announced a new plan to tackle unlicensed cannabis shops operating across Ontario. Pat Taney reports.

October 29, 2026 9:43 am EST EST

More Videos