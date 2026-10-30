A portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth came to a halt twice on Friday, causing delays for commuters first during the busy morning rush hour and then once again in the afternoon.

The service disruption was due to a trespasser on the tracks both times.

The first incident started around 6:45 a.m., with service suspended between St. George and Chester stations.

Shuttle buses were deployed between St. George and Pape stations to bridge the gap. Large crowds were seen streaming out of Chester station to connect to buses as hundreds made their way to work or school.

Service resumed around 8 a.m. only to be shut down once again within a few hours.

Shortly before noon, the same stretch of Line 2 was closed again, this time for a shorter stretch of about 30 minutes. Service resumed around 12:20 p.m.

Toronto Police confirmed to CityNews that the two incidents were connected and one person has been taken into custody. It is unclear if charges will be laid at this time.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CityNews that the service suspensions were necessary because with any report of a trespasser, power must be cut and the area in question has to be checked to ensure it is safe for trains to run again.

“We understand these delays are frustrating for our customers, and we are looking at exactly what happened to determine any steps we can take to prevent, or at least minimize delay times in these cases,” he said.