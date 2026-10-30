Russia is back in the ice hockey world championships after sports court ruling

Russia must be allowed to return to ice hockey’s international tournaments, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Friday, overturning an exclusion in place since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The ruling is a major win for Russia against efforts to bar it from international sports due to the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a noted hockey fan who has previously played exhibition games with former stars.

CAS overturned IIHF decisions which excluded Russia from events in the 2026-27 season, including the men’s and women’s world championships and world juniors. Russia also missed the Olympic tournaments this year.

Russia’s return throws into uncertainty how the men’s world championship will work next year in Germany, given that Ukraine has also qualified.

Ruling cites lack of evidence on security

In a brief statement, CAS cited a lack of sufficient evidence to support the IIHF’s security concerns.

CAS said its ruling did not address issues such as whether Russia should be required to play without national symbols as a team of neutral athletes, as in some other Olympic sports, or other “organizational consequences.”

The IIHF expressed disappointment with the ruling and said it “maintains that its decisions were necessary to protect the safety and security of all participants and safeguard the integrity of its competitions.”

“While the IIHF respects the authority of CAS and will act in accordance with its ruling, the outcome does not remove the concerns that informed its assessments.”

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov wrote on the Telegram social media app that CAS “recognized the demands of the Russian Hockey Federation on key points as justified.”

Russia’s return brings uncertainty

The ruling is an immediate challenge for new IIHF President Franz Reindl, whose home country of Germany hosts the men’s world championship next year.

“Our task now is to implement this ruling responsibly,” Reindl said in a statement. “Several championships are only weeks away, and changes to participation affect many people; players, teams, organizing committees and host cities. We will work closely with all of them to find practical solutions.”

German hockey federation chairman Frank H. Lutz said on Friday that Germany remains opposed to letting Russia take part and that “allowing Russia in has significant security, political and financial consequences for us as hosts.”

It’s not clear how Russia would fit back in, since the draw has already been determined. Adding an extra team would make for uneven groups and an even longer tournament to fit in more games.

Kicking out a qualified team to make way for Russia would risk a backlash, especially if that team is Ukraine. It was last to qualify for the men’s worlds, ending a 20-year wait, and is ranked lowest among the 16 teams currently taking part.

The Ukrainian Hockey Federation said it disagreed with the ruling and argued that security concerns had only intensified since 2022. Ukraine didn’t indicate how it would approach the world championship.

The IIHF signaled “practical arrangements” would be decided after it has assessed the ruling.

The national hockey federations in Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic all said they were disappointed by the ruling, but Swedish Ice Hockey Association chairman Anders Larsson told Swedish news agency TT that “a boycott is not on the table.” Finland indicated individual players could opt out of tournaments which include Russia.

A Hockey Canada spokesperson said, “The implications of today’s decision by CAS are not immediately clear, and our organization is in contact with the IIHF to learn more.”

Russian could return at world juniors

The first tournament where Russia could return is the men’s world junior championship hosted by Canada in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, starting on Dec. 26.

Other events covered by the ruling are the women’s world championship in Canada in November 2027, the men’s under-18 world championship starting in April in Minnesota, and women’s under-18 world championship in the Czech Republic in January.

A Russian team playing under its national flag, rather than as neutrals, could have political repercussions in the Czech Republic.

“As the president has stated several times in the past, as long as Russian aggression continues he considers it appropriate to ban the participation of athletes under the Russian and Belarusian flags,” a spokesperson for Czech President Petr Pavel said.

The women’s worlds beginning next week in Denmark are not affected because it counts as part of the 2025-26 season and was moved to November.

Russia/the Soviet Union’s 27 titles are second only to Canada’s 28 at men’s worlds. Russia last won gold in 2014. Russia’s best result at women’s worlds is bronze.

Since 2022, Russia has organized exhibition games with developmental rosters, mostly against neighbors Belarus and Kazakhstan. The IIHF has also excluded Belarus, citing the same concerns as it did for Russia. There was no mention of Belarus in Friday’s CAS ruling.

Ruling doesn’t apply to NHL’s World Cup

While the CAS ruling has no effect on the NHL, league officials have said they would follow the lead of the international community when it comes to Russian participation.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are running the 2028 World Cup of Hockey without the IIHF and national federations.

Asked about Russia last month, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said: “I think we know what our thinking is on World Cup of Hockey. We don’t need to make that decision yet, and the more information you have to make any decision, the better the decision will be.”

Russia also seeks return in soccer and track

The hockey win at CAS is part of a broader shift in the Olympic movement toward reintegrating Russia, which had only small squads of “neutral athletes” at the 2024 Paris Olympics and this year’s Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Swimming and volleyball allowed Russia to compete under its national flag this year. The International Olympic Committee eased its approach too, with a Russian team at the Youth Olympics this week.

Russia’s next focus could be soccer, where its national teams and clubs remain excluded from major competitions.

Russian soccer federation general secretary Maxim Mitrofanov said it should be “one rule for all” in comments reported by state news agency Tass.

FIFA and European governing body UEFA have barred Russian teams from World Cup qualifying and the Champions League since 2022, when FIFA told CAS that boycott threats by Russia’s upcoming opponents risked making the World Cup “chaotic.”

FIFA allowed a Russia boys’ team to play under its national flag in the inaugural Under-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, which began last week and ends on Saturday.

The Russian track and field federation said on Friday the hockey decision gave it “confidence” in its own CAS case against World Athletics, the last big Olympic sport with a blanket ban on Russian athletes.