Second man charged in aggravated assault investigation, 2 other suspects still outstanding

Police have released images of two men who are wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Scarborough. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 30, 2026 5:34 pm.

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier this month.

In a news release shared Friday, police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Kadeem Anderson-Binns of Toronto.

Police previously arrested 31-year-old Vincent Lewis of Toronto in relation to the same case.

It all started on Oct. 3, when Anderson-Binns and Lewis, along with a third unknown suspect, approached an individual who was walking alone through a plaza near Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road at approximately 1:45 a.m.

The three men are accused of assaulting the victim unprovoked.

As the victim attempted to get up, a second unknown suspect assaulted the victim, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anderson-Binns and Lewis were both charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

The other two suspects remain outstanding. 

The first suspect is described as having a thin build, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing thin framed glasses, a black toque, all black clothing and carrying a thin black bag.

The second suspect is described as having a medium build, black facial hair, and long black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black “Nike” sweater, a black jacket, black shoes with a white sole, and was carrying a black/grey crossbody bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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