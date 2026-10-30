Second man charged in aggravated assault investigation, 2 other suspects still outstanding

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier this month.

In a news release shared Friday, police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Kadeem Anderson-Binns of Toronto.

Police previously arrested 31-year-old Vincent Lewis of Toronto in relation to the same case.

It all started on Oct. 3, when Anderson-Binns and Lewis, along with a third unknown suspect, approached an individual who was walking alone through a plaza near Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road at approximately 1:45 a.m.

The three men are accused of assaulting the victim unprovoked.

As the victim attempted to get up, a second unknown suspect assaulted the victim, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anderson-Binns and Lewis were both charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

The other two suspects remain outstanding.

The first suspect is described as having a thin build, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing thin framed glasses, a black toque, all black clothing and carrying a thin black bag.

The second suspect is described as having a medium build, black facial hair, and long black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black “Nike” sweater, a black jacket, black shoes with a white sole, and was carrying a black/grey crossbody bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.