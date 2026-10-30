Supreme Court of Canada orders new trial for man acquitted of dangerous driving

The grand hall of the temporary Supreme Court of Canada, located in the West Memorial Building in Ottawa, is seen on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2026 10:32 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2026 10:58 am.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has ordered a new trial for a motorist who was acquitted of dangerous driving charges after a fatal accident in British Columbia.

Moshfeghi Zadeh drove into a busy Vancouver intersection on a red light in July 2021 and collided with another vehicle, causing Zadeh’s car to flip onto the sidewalk.

A man was seriously injured and his 18-month-old daughter was killed.

The trial judge found Zadeh’s manner of driving was not a marked departure from the standard of care expected of a reasonable person in the circumstances.

Zadeh was acquitted on charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

A majority of British Columbia’s Court of Appeal dismissed the Crown’s appeal.

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