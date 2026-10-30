Supreme Court of Canada orders new trial for man acquitted of dangerous driving

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has ordered a new trial for a motorist who was acquitted of dangerous driving charges after a fatal accident in British Columbia.

Moshfeghi Zadeh drove into a busy Vancouver intersection on a red light in July 2021 and collided with another vehicle, causing Zadeh’s car to flip onto the sidewalk.

A man was seriously injured and his 18-month-old daughter was killed.

The trial judge found Zadeh’s manner of driving was not a marked departure from the standard of care expected of a reasonable person in the circumstances.

Zadeh was acquitted on charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

A majority of British Columbia’s Court of Appeal dismissed the Crown’s appeal.