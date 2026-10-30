Scott Clifton and Tamara Tunie earn lead acting Daytime Emmys. ‘General Hospital’ wins again

Tracee Ellis Ross, right, and the team from "Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross" accept the award for outstanding travel and adventure program during the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tamara Tunie looks on from far left. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press,

Posted October 30, 2026 9:47 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2026 11:47 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scott Clifton of “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Tamara Tunie of “Beyond the Gates” won lead acting honors at the 53rd annual Daytime Emmys on Friday night, with “General Hospital” honored as outstanding drama series for a record 19th time overall and sixth in a row.

Clifton plays Liam Spencer on the CBS show. It’s his second lead actor trophy, having won in 2017, to go with previous wins as younger actor and supporting actor that made him the first male actor to sweep all three categories.

He beat out a heavyweight field of veterans Eric Braeden, Steve Burton, Thorsten Kaye and Christian Jules LeBlanc.

“I’m speechless,” Clifton said. “This means so much to me, not the thing, the atta boy from my peers. I think of few things that bring me more joy than that.”

Tunie plays strong-willed matriarch Anita Dupree on “Beyond the Gates,” which debuted on CBS last year featuring the first primarily Black cast since “Generations” in the 1990s and the first new network soap since 1999.

Tunie made her daytime debut in 1987 on “As the World Turns,” leaving in 2009, a year before the CBS show ended.

“My heart is so full right now,” Tunie said. “This is the best welcome back to daytime ever. There is a host of Black actresses who paved the way for me, and I feel them as I stand here.”

Along with its outstanding drama series award, ABC’s “General Hospital” also earned trophies for writing and guest performance in a daytime drama for Jeff Kober.

Roger Howarth and Beth Maitland of “The Young and the Restless” swept the supporting acting categories, with both winning decades after their first triumphs.

Howarth currently plays Matt Clark on the CBS soap. He first won in 1994 in the younger actor category for his breakout role as Todd Manning on “One Life to Live.”

Maitland was honored for playing Traci Abbott, a role she originated in 1982 — the year of her first supporting actress win — and has played off and on ever since.

“Every one of you a winner, every one of you a part of the contribution daytime makes in a world gone mad, offering just a few minutes of relief — to laugh, to cry and to celebrate,” she said in tribute to her peers.

Genie Francis, who began her role on “General Hospital” at age 14 in 1977, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by her actor-director husband, Jonathan Frakes. She was teary-eyed watching a video of career highlights before taking the stage, supported by her two children because she’s recovering from a broken right ankle.

“I know 50 years sounds like an awfully long time, but it doesn’t feel like it to me,” Francis said. “As they say, if you love what you do you don’t work a day in your life. I wouldn’t go that far because doing a party scene in high heels is hard work.”

Francis said she’s worked with “all the greats,” ticking off such names as Anthony Geary, Erika Slezak, David Canary, Maurice Bernard, Michael Knight and Eric Braeden.

“I have had the most amazing ride and I am so grateful,” she said. “I would do it all over again if I could.”

Tracee Ellis Ross won in the travel and adventure category for her Roku show “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.”

“Wow, how fun is this?” Ross said, while thanking the countries of Morocco, Mexico and Spain.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, lost in the lifestyle program category. She was nominated for her Netflix show “With Love, Meghan” that ran for two seasons, but the Prime Video documentary series “A Different Breed” about competitive canine sports prevailed in that category.

Ambyr Michelle of CBS’ “Beyond the Gates” won for emerging talent in a daytime drama, the second year the award was handed out.

Directing honors went to Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Two talk shows no longer in production scored victories. Sherri Shepherd won as daytime talk series host for “Sherri,” which ended its four-season run on Fox in May. Kelly Clarkson won for daytime talk series, having wrapped her eponymous NBC show in August after seven seasons. Neither was on hand to accept.

Giada De Laurentiis won as non-daily daytime personality for “Giada in the Kitchen.” The trophy for daytime personality daily went to Star Jones and Corey Jovan for Fox’s “Divorce Court.”

Ina Garten was a two-time winner for culinary host and culinary instructional series for “Be My Guest” on Food Network.

The ceremony held at the Hollywood Palladium was streamed live for the second straight year after airing on CBS for five consecutive years.

Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Horrific': Toronto real estate CEO and family were victims in violent Bridle Path home invasion

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with hammers in a violent Bridle Path home invasion early Thursday morning.

2h ago

Halloween on Church returns to The Village for two-day event

A spooky Halloween bash is set to take over the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood this weekend for a beastly two-day event that promises to bring out a few ghastly ghouls and sexy skeletons. The annual...

October 28, 2026 4:58 pm EST EST

Anand says she called out Russian counterpart invited by U.S. to G20 ministerial

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Russia should not have attended a G20 meeting the U.S. hosted on Friday, but she still used the opportunity to make a point to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

4h ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brampton crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre on Friday evening following a serious crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Financial Drive and Derry Road just after 8:30 p.m. for...

35m ago

Top Stories

'Horrific': Toronto real estate CEO and family were victims in violent Bridle Path home invasion

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with hammers in a violent Bridle Path home invasion early Thursday morning.

2h ago

Halloween on Church returns to The Village for two-day event

A spooky Halloween bash is set to take over the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood this weekend for a beastly two-day event that promises to bring out a few ghastly ghouls and sexy skeletons. The annual...

October 28, 2026 4:58 pm EST EST

Anand says she called out Russian counterpart invited by U.S. to G20 ministerial

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Russia should not have attended a G20 meeting the U.S. hosted on Friday, but she still used the opportunity to make a point to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

4h ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brampton crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre on Friday evening following a serious crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Financial Drive and Derry Road just after 8:30 p.m. for...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

6:32
'We're not against bike lanes': Ontario's transportation minister on Bloor St. W lane removal

Ontario's Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria responds to criticism following the removal of bike lanes on Bloor St. West amid protests along the stretch of road.

11h ago

0:48
Massive fire in Brampton tears through truck yard

Fire crews were called to the scene of a massive fire that tore through a large truck yard in Brampton.

13h ago

2:01
Cool and windy Friday ahead of dry weekend

Will Mother Nature provide a trick or a treat on Halloween? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

October 29, 2026 8:01 pm EST EST

2:59
Canada's time change gets confusing as some provinces ditch the 'fall back'

As more provinces make a permanent switch to daylight saving time this weekend, Canada's time change is getting confusing. Brandon Choghri with how the changes could impact millions of Canadians.

October 29, 2026 7:13 pm EST EST

2:29
Actor Patrick Stewart passes away at age 86

Actor Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86 following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Sara Sidner looks back at Stewart's legendary career.

October 29, 2026 6:26 pm EST EST

More Videos