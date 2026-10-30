‘Horrific’: Toronto real estate CEO and family were victims in violent Bridle Path home invasion

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with a hammer in a violent Bridle Path home invasion early Thursday morning.

Seventy-five-year-old David Morton, CEO of THE MAC Group, remains in hospital along with his two daughters, aged 26 and 28.

Morton’s wife, Doriana Zohil-Morton, was also struck with a hammer, but was the lone occupant who wasn’t shot. She has since been released from hospital.

David Morton released a statement on behalf of the family on Friday.

“What should have been the safety and security of our own home became a terrifying and life-threatening experience,” he wrote.

“During the attack, three members of our family were shot and are currently recovering in hospital. All four members of our family were also attacked with a hammer, leaving everyone injured and requiring emergency medical attention.

“It is difficult to put into words the trauma of experiencing something so horrific in the one place where everyone should feel safest: their own home.”

“No family should ever have to experience this,” he added. “People should be able to sleep peacefully in their homes without fear of armed individuals breaking in and threatening their lives.” (You can read the full statement at the bottom of the article)

Meanwhile, Toronto Police Chief, Myron Demkiw, vowed that his officers would be “relentless” in their hunt for three males suspects who broke into the upscale home in the Post Road and Hyde Park Circle area at around 3:40 a.m.

Toronto police say the trio, armed with guns and a hammer, broke into the home through the rear of the property and went to the second floor where they confronted the occupants and made demands for personal valuables.

“The suspects got into an altercation with the occupants of the home and multiple firearms were discharged,” a release states.

The suspects then fled the area in a dark coloured SUV.

They are described as:

Suspect 1: Around 20-years-old, thin build, wearing all dark clothing and a face mask.

Suspect 2: Around 20-years-old, thin build, wearing all dark clothing and a face mask.

Suspect 3: Around 20-years-old, wearing all dark clothing and a face mask.

We understand the fear and concern this violent home invasion has caused. The impact on this family is devastating, and we wish them strength and recovery in the difficult days ahead. The impact on our communities is also very real. I want Torontonians to know that we are relentless in identifying and pursuing those responsible. Some of our most experienced investigators and specialized teams are following every lead to bring those involved to justice and prevent further harm. Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area in the coming days. We also continue to make strategic decisions and dedicate additional resources to address this concerning trend of home invasions and to keep our communities safe. — Chief Myron Demkiw (@TPSMyronDemkiw) October 30, 2026

Impact on family ‘devastating’: Demkiw

“We understand the fear and concern this violent home invasion has caused,” Chief Demkiw wrote in a social media post.

“The impact on this family is devastating, and we wish them strength and recovery in the difficult days ahead. The impact on our communities is also very real,” he added. “I want Torontonians to know that we are relentless in identifying and pursuing those responsible.”

Demkiw told shaken area residents that they can expect to see officers in the area as the investigation unfolds.

“Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area in the coming days,” he said.

“We also continue to make strategic decisions and dedicate additional resources to address this concerning trend of home invasions and to keep our communities safe.”

Full family statement: