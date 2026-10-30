US approves a proposed $2.1 billion sale of Patriot interceptors to Ukraine after alleged holdup

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 in Oslo, Norway. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP) Cornelius Poppe / NTB

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 30, 2026 4:30 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2026 6:49 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Friday that it has approved a proposed $2.1 billion sale of Patriot air defense interceptors for Ukraine after Kyiv had accused the Pentagon of delaying delivery of the vital munition needed to stop Russian ballistic missiles.

The State Department said 500 Patriot missiles are being purchased for Ukraine with donations from Canada, Germany and Norway through a U.S. program and that no American funds were involved.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe,” the department said in a press release.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned this month that his country had nearly run out of the vital military munition it needs to combat Moscow’s attacks as tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration escalated.

The Ukrainian leader had accused the Pentagon of delaying the delivery of the missiles that other countries have purchased for Ukraine. He also said U.S. intelligence that warns of incoming Russian attacks had been interrupted and the Starlink satellite internet service had been throttled. Ukraine says Starlink speeds and intelligence have been restored.

The Associated Press

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