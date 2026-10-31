4 dead, 2 critically injured in single-vehicle crash near Guelph

Four people are dead and two others are fighting for their lives following a single-vehicle crash outside of Guelph.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Watson Road South just north of Wellington Road 34 in Wellington County.

“There were six occupants in the vehicle, and I’m sad to report that four of occupants are deceased and two of the occupants have suffered life-threatening injuries and are being treated at hospital,” said Insp. Karen Medeiros in an update.

Single motor vehicle crash on Watson Road South @WellingtonCounty has claimed the lives of four people and left two others with serious, life-threatening injuries. #OPP continues to investigate. The roadway will remain closed. Updates will be provided as they become available.… pic.twitter.com/VDAf0OkW2y — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 31, 2026

The ages of the victims was not immediately available, nor the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash.

Police say the roadway will remain closed for the remainder of the day as they continue to investigate.