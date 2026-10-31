Family launches renewed search for man who went missing on Quebec ski trip

The family of an Ontario man is renewing efforts to find him with a search in Mont-Tremblant this weekend, 21 months after he went missing on a ski trip in Quebec.

In a press release, the family says a ground search for Liam Toman is planned for Saturday and Sunday by volunteer teams and trained search-and-rescue dog units.

Toman disappeared on Feb. 2, 2025, while on a ski trip with friends in Mont-Tremblant.

His wallet was found in a nearby parking lot the next month, and authorities have not ruled out criminal activity.

The family has also launched a blue wristband campaign, inviting people to wear the bracelets as a sign of support and to help keep attention on Toman’s disappearance.

A $50,000 reward remains in place for information leading to Toman’s location, as his parents work with police, forensics analysts and the community to find their son.