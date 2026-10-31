Matthews, Nylander lead Leafs to 4-2 win over struggling Canucks

Toronto Maple Leafs' Zack MacEwen (19) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with his teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2026 10:17 pm.

Auston Matthews collected his team-leading 11th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Saturday to snap a two-game NHL skid.

William Nylander and Teddy Blueger both had a goal and an assist, while Zack MacEwen also scored for Toronto (8-6-2), which wrapped up a four-game road trip with two wins and two losses.

Brock Boeser, on the power play, and Max Sasson scored for the Canucks (3-12-1) who have one win in their last 13 games.

Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves.

Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots and also earned an assist on Blueger’s empty net goal.

Sasson made things interesting early in the third, drawing the Canucks to within a goal by scoring off the rebound of a Brendan Gallagher shot.

Matthews gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead at 3:47 of the second period, beating Merilainen on the short side after a pretty back-and-forth pass with defenceman Darren Raddysh.

McEwen put Toronto up two goals during a scramble at 12:34.

The teams exchanged first-period breakaway goals.

Nylander opening the scoring with the game just 83 seconds old. He scooped up a puck that bounced off Canuck defenceman Jamie Oleksiak’s stick, skated in alone and lifted a backhand past Merilainen.

Boeser tied the game about nine minutes later. With the Canucks on a power play he got behind the Toronto defence, he took a long pass on the fly from defenceman Filip Hronek and beat Stolarz.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Merilainen robbed rookie Gavin McKenna on a power play in the first period. Parked at the side of the net McKenna took a cross-ice pass from centre Jack Roslovic but Merilainen got a pad on his shot. … Centre Jacob Quillan, acquired Oct. 15 in a trade from Toronto, was inserted into the lineup after being recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on Friday to replace Filip Chytil who was placed on injured reserve after reaggravating a shoulder injury in a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Centre Elias Pettersson saw a six-game point streak end (2G, 5A).

Leafs: Roslovic earned an assist on Matthews goal, extending his points streak to six games (3G, 7A). … Toronto has just 28 wins in 86 games playing in Vancouver. … Former Canuck defenceman Chris Tanev and forward Dakota Joshua returned to the lineup. Joshua was playing his first game of the season after suffering a core injury late last year. Tanev missed nine games with an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 10 at Colorado. … Blueger, who spent three seasons with the Canucks, played in his first game in Vancouver since signing a two-year contract with the Leafs.

KEY MOMENT

McEwan was awarded Toronto’s third goal but replays seemed to show defenceman Morgan Rielly’s shot went off Merilainen’s glove, hit defenceman Luke Schenn on the back, then rolled into the net.

KEY STAT

Matthews has points in six of his last seven games (5G, 5A).

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday.

Canucks: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2026.

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