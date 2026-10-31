Police identify suspect in violent Bridle Path home invasion

Toronto police have identified one of the three suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in the Bridle Path on Thursday.

Investigators say 23-year-old Daijohn Richards was among the three masked suspects who forced their way into the home on Hyde Park Circle in the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East before 4 a.m., armed with guns and a hammer.

Police said the father and the two daughters were shot “multiple times” and two people were struck in the head with a hammer during the confrontation.

Insp. Kristy Smith said in an update on Saturday that police were notified about an individual who showed up a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Richards, but investigators say he was discharged from the hospital on Friday afternoon before police were able to connect him to the Bridle Path incident.

“Richards was shot in the right shoulder and as such he may be experiencing pain or discomfort in that area and people may look to see him favouring that side of his body,” said Smith.

“When someone walks into a hospital there’s a lot of things that need to happen in the period of time for when we become aware of them, to us forming the reasonable grounds that we need to make an arrest and link that person to the crime of this home invasion,” explained Smith.

Richards is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on four counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, four counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault, break and enter commit/dwelling-house, possessing a prohibited device and disguise with intent.

“We know who you are, and we’re looking for you. Your world just got smaller,” said Smith.

No further descriptions were provided for the other two outstanding suspects, who police say were wearing dark clothing, and are estimated to be about 20 years old. All three are considered armed and dangerous.

“This was a family asleep in their own home. A place where everyone should feel safe in their homes, instead, they’re confronted by three armed suspects and subject to what is described as an appalling level of violence, all for the purpose of acquiring property,” said Smith.

Photos of David Morton and Doriana Zohil-Morton are seen. CITYNEWS/Supplied

The victims have been identified as 75-year-old David Morton, his wife, 64-year-old Doriana Zohil-Morton, and his two daughters, aged 28 and 26.

Morton said the “terrifying and life-threatening experience” left members of his family with serious physical injuries.

“During the attack, three members of our family were shot and are currently recovering in hospital. All four members of our family were also attacked with a hammer, leaving everyone injured and requiring emergency medical attention,” the real estate CEO said in a statement released on Friday.

“No family should ever have to experience this.”

Toronto Police Chief, Myron Demkiw, vowed that his officers would be “relentless” in their hunt for the suspects, who fled the area in a dark coloured SUV.

Police say there is nothing to suggest at this time that the home invasion was targeted, other than the fact it occurred in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood and that the motive remains under investigation.

According to Toronto police, 119 home invasions have been reported in Toronto this year, up more than 35 per cent from the same time last year.

At a Toronto police board meeting in April, Smith said the city saw a significant increase in home invasions in 2024, connected to the rise in violent car thefts.

This year, some neighbourhoods have become “hot spots” for these offences, she said. That includes areas in the police force’s 32 Division, which covers multiple neighbourhoods across North York, and 53 Division, covering midtown Toronto.

The Bridle Path neighbourhood is located in 33 Division, which also saw an increase in home invasion offences, according to police data.

Files from Michael Talbot and The Canadian Press were used in this report