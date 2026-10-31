Woman seriously injured in North York stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 31, 2026 5:34 pm.

A woman was seriously injured during a stabbing in North York on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West just after 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located a woman with obvious stab wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she is being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police sources told CityNews the suspect and victim were known to each other and that the suspect took his own life at the scene.

Police said there is no threat to public safety. No other details were available.

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.

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