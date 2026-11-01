Box Office: ‘You Can See Everything,’ ‘Clayface’ lead sleepy Halloween weekend

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tom Rhys Harries in a scene from "Clayface." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press,

Posted November 1, 2026 12:30 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2026 1:51 pm.

The North American box office took a bit of a hit this weekend with the Halloween holiday drawing audiences away from theaters on Saturday. Ticket sales were led by the Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” and the DC Studios movie “Clayface,” and aren’t likely to surpass $56 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. That would make it the second-lowest-earning weekend of the year.

“You Can See Everything” had the slight edge over “Clayface,” with $10.6 million from 2,655 locations in its third weekend in theaters. The Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim-directed film has made $63.9 million to date against a reported production budget of $7 million and continues to generate the kind of buzz that’s hard to buy. This is the first time it’s hit No. 1, however.

“Clayface,” about the Batman villain, trailed “You Can See Everything” by only $200,684. The Warner Bros. release fell 57% in its second weekend in theaters. That brings its domestic earnings to $44.1 million against a reported $44 million budget.

Third place went to Laika’s animated film “Wildwood,” which added 150 screens in its second weekend, bringing its footprint to 3,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. The Fathom Entertainment release made an estimated $7.5 million, down 39% from its first weekend, bringing its running total to $25.9 million.

The comedic fantasy “Wicker,” in which Olivia Colman plays a woman who commissions a basket maker to build her a wicker husband (Alexander Skarsgård), landed in fourth place with $4.1 million. “Street Fighter,” now in its third weekend, rounded out the top five with $3.2 million.

In notable expansions, the acclaimed Sundance indie “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” added over 1,000 locations in its second weekend and made $1.9 million, which landed it in the top 10.

Netflix also reported earnings from the theatrical release of its World War II film “The Mosquito Bowl,” which made $455,000 from 349 locations. “La Bola Negra” made slightly less, $418,000, from only 38 locations in its third weekend, bringing its running total to $1.2 million.

The domestic box office remains up over 17% from last year with nearly $8.5 billion to date.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak:

1. “You Can See Everything,” $10.6 million.

2. “Clayface,” $10.4 million.

3. “Wildwood,” $7.5 million.

4. “Wicker,” $4.1 million.

5. “Street Fighter,” $3.2 million.

6. “Resident Evil,” $2.5 million.

7. “Other Mommy,” $2.5 million.

8. “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” $1.9 million.

9. “Heart of the Beast,” $1.6 million.

10. “Sense and Sensibility,” $1.4 million.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 GTA teens dead, 2 critically injured in single-vehicle crash near Guelph

Four people are dead and two others are fighting for their lives following a single-vehicle crash outside of Guelph.

4h ago

Carney says he and Trump had 'good conversation' on stalled Canada-US trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he had a "good conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump on Canada-U.S. trade.

4h ago

Woman facing impaired driving charge in 3-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A 40-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday.

3h ago

Virginia Hicks selected 2026 National Silver Cross Mother

Virginia Hicks from Frankford, Ont., has been named this year’s National Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Canadian Legion.

8h ago

Top Stories

4 GTA teens dead, 2 critically injured in single-vehicle crash near Guelph

Four people are dead and two others are fighting for their lives following a single-vehicle crash outside of Guelph.

4h ago

Carney says he and Trump had 'good conversation' on stalled Canada-US trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he had a "good conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump on Canada-U.S. trade.

4h ago

Woman facing impaired driving charge in 3-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A 40-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday.

3h ago

Virginia Hicks selected 2026 National Silver Cross Mother

Virginia Hicks from Frankford, Ont., has been named this year’s National Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Canadian Legion.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Dachshunds don costumes for annual Halloween walk

A canine costume festival took over London's Hyde Park with the annual Halloween Sausage Walk.

3h ago

2:50
Mild temperatures continue into November

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue into November. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

October 30, 2026 7:26 pm EST EST

2:26
New Toronto Pearson airport, Seneca Polytechnic partnership aims for more aviation workers

As Toronto Pearson International Airport embarks on a massive expansion program over the next decade, officials have partnered with Seneca Polytechnic to get more students placed into jobs in aviation and related sectors. Nick Westoll reports.

October 30, 2026 6:01 pm EST EST

6:32
'We're not against bike lanes': Ontario's transportation minister on Bloor St. W lane removal

Ontario's Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria responds to criticism following the removal of bike lanes on Bloor St. West amid protests along the stretch of road.

October 30, 2026 12:13 pm EST EST

0:48
Massive fire in Brampton tears through truck yard

Fire crews were called to the scene of a massive fire that tore through a large truck yard in Brampton.

October 30, 2026 10:35 am EST EST

More Videos