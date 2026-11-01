Carney says he and Trump had ‘good conversation’ on stalled Canada-US trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he had a “good conversation” with U.S. President Donald Trump on the future of trade between the two countries.

Carney says in a social media post Sunday that the conversation builds on previous ones they have had about what a mutually beneficial trade deal looks like.

He says such a deal would create jobs for workers, improve affordability for families, and respect “Canada’s languages, culture and sovereignty.”

The prime minister says his team and Trump’s are to continue working together in the coming weeks to achieve a deal.

Good conversation with President @realDonaldTrump on the future of Canada-U.S. trade.



This builds on our recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) November 1, 2026

Carney tagged Trump’s social media account in the post.

Diplomatic relations between Canada and the U.S. have been dicey since Carney’s government walked away from formal trade talks in August and the prime minister accused the Americans of making unreasonable last-minute demands.

In response, Washington imposed tariffs on billions of dollars in Canadian goods, and Ottawa followed up with retaliatory tariffs on American products.

Trump recently announced he would lift some of the 50 per cent tariffs on Canada at the end of October, while adding tariffs to dozens of new products, including Canadian garbage and sewage.

Last week, Carney described progress on a new trade deal as limited while reiterating that Ottawa is prepared to make a deal but only when it suits Canadians’ interests.

Carney tagged Trump’s social media account in the post.

The post comes ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections in the United States, where the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade dispute has emerged as a key issue among some candidates. There have been suggestions that a deal might be possible in order to try and boost Republican chances of retaining control of Congress or the Senate.