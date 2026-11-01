Federal byelections to be held in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan on Dec. 7

A sign advertises the location of an Elections Canada local riding office in Toronto. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2026 10:00 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2026 11:03 am.

Voters in six federal ridings in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan will be heading to the polls Dec. 7, after Prime Minister Mark Carney called byelections Sunday.

A press release from the Prime Minster’s Office says byelections will take place in three Quebec ridings, including Laurier—Sainte-Marie, Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie and Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton, where seats were previously held by the Liberals, the NDP and the Bloc Québécois respectively.

Former CEO of Desjardins Group, Guy Cormier, will carry the Liberal banner in the riding of Laurier–Sainte-Marie.

“At such a pivotal moment for Québec and Canada, Guy will be a strong voice for the people of Laurier–Sainte-Marie and will work tirelessly alongside Mark Carney to build a stronger, more prosperous economy,” Liberal Party of Canada president Sachit Mehra said a statement released Sunday.

The remaining byelections are for Ontario ridings Brantford—Brant South and Scarborough North, along with Saskatchewan riding Yorkton—Melville.

The riding of Scarborough North became vacant after Shaun Chen announced his resignation, citing injuries sustained in a car accident in late 2025 that have prevented him from travelling to Ottawa as often as the job requires. Last week, Chen was elected as the new city councillor in the ward, defeating incumbent Jamaal Myers.

The Conservatives held seats in Yorkton—Melville and Brantford—Brant South, while the seat in Scarborough North belonged to the Liberals.

Carney’s Liberals currently have majority government after winning three byelections earlier this year.

In a tweet Sunday, Conservative Leader Pierre Pollievre asked that Canadians choose a different path, saying that his party’s plan will save money, protect jobs and reform the immigration system.

The byelections come after members of Parliament quit the House of Commons for diplomatic appointments, provincial politics or retirement.

Since the 2025 election, 13 of 343 members of Parliament have decided to step down.

The prime minister must call an election between 11 and 180 days after a member’s resignation.

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