Liberals out-fundraise Conservatives by almost $1M in third quarter of 2026

OTTAWA — The Liberal Party surpassed the Conservatives in fundraising by almost $1 million in the third quarter of 2026, says Elections Canada.

Records published by Elections Canada show the Conservatives raised $3.9 million, while the Liberals raised $4.9 million.

In the second quarter of the year, the Conservatives raised $5 million, while the Liberals raised $4.3 million.

When asked at a press conference Sunday about being surpassed by the Liberals in fundraising, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of “using the corporate powerbrokers that he’s paying off” with tax dollars.

Poilievre also said Carney was giving an “unprecedented gusher of gifts to his corporate friends through subsidies and handouts.”

On Sunday, Carney called six federal byelections in ridings in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan for Dec. 7.