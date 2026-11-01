Liberals out-fundraise Conservatives by almost $1M in third quarter of 2026

Elections Canada signs are seen in the Beaches-East York riding in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2026 2:36 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2026 2:45 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal Party surpassed the Conservatives in fundraising by almost $1 million in the third quarter of 2026, says Elections Canada.

Records published by Elections Canada show the Conservatives raised $3.9 million, while the Liberals raised $4.9 million.

In the second quarter of the year, the Conservatives raised $5 million, while the Liberals raised $4.3 million.

When asked at a press conference Sunday about being surpassed by the Liberals in fundraising, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of “using the corporate powerbrokers that he’s paying off” with tax dollars.

Poilievre also said Carney was giving an “unprecedented gusher of gifts to his corporate friends through subsidies and handouts.”

On Sunday, Carney called six federal byelections in ridings in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan for Dec. 7.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 GTA teens dead, 2 critically injured in single-vehicle crash near Guelph

Four people are dead and two others are fighting for their lives following a single-vehicle crash outside of Guelph.

4h ago

Carney says he and Trump had 'good conversation' on stalled Canada-US trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he had a "good conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump on Canada-U.S. trade.

4h ago

Woman facing impaired driving charge in 3-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A 40-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday.

3h ago

Virginia Hicks selected 2026 National Silver Cross Mother

Virginia Hicks from Frankford, Ont., has been named this year’s National Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Canadian Legion.

8h ago

Top Stories

4 GTA teens dead, 2 critically injured in single-vehicle crash near Guelph

Four people are dead and two others are fighting for their lives following a single-vehicle crash outside of Guelph.

4h ago

Carney says he and Trump had 'good conversation' on stalled Canada-US trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he had a "good conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump on Canada-U.S. trade.

4h ago

Woman facing impaired driving charge in 3-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A 40-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday.

3h ago

Virginia Hicks selected 2026 National Silver Cross Mother

Virginia Hicks from Frankford, Ont., has been named this year’s National Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Canadian Legion.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Dachshunds don costumes for annual Halloween walk

A canine costume festival took over London's Hyde Park with the annual Halloween Sausage Walk.

3h ago

2:50
Mild temperatures continue into November

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue into November. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

October 30, 2026 7:26 pm EST EST

2:26
New Toronto Pearson airport, Seneca Polytechnic partnership aims for more aviation workers

As Toronto Pearson International Airport embarks on a massive expansion program over the next decade, officials have partnered with Seneca Polytechnic to get more students placed into jobs in aviation and related sectors. Nick Westoll reports.

October 30, 2026 6:01 pm EST EST

6:32
'We're not against bike lanes': Ontario's transportation minister on Bloor St. W lane removal

Ontario's Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria responds to criticism following the removal of bike lanes on Bloor St. West amid protests along the stretch of road.

October 30, 2026 12:13 pm EST EST

0:48
Massive fire in Brampton tears through truck yard

Fire crews were called to the scene of a massive fire that tore through a large truck yard in Brampton.

October 30, 2026 10:35 am EST EST

More Videos