Woman facing impaired driving charge in 3-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A 40-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday.

Toronto police say they were called to Windermere Avenue and The Queensway just before 10 a.m. for reports of a crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was arrested at the scene for suspected impaired driving. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Police tell CityNews the woman, who has two previous impaired driving charges which are currently before the courts, had a blood alcohol level that was allegedly three times more than the legal limit.