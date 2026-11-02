Celebrity stylist Law Roach to guest judge on ‘Project Runway Canada’

Law Roach arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Invision - Evan Agostini

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2026 1:03 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2026 1:41 pm.

TORONTO — Law Roach, the celebrity stylist best known for his decade-long professional relationship with Zendaya, will appear as a guest judge on “Project Runway Canada.”

The American stylist is among a slate of notable fashionistas set to join the permanent judges — Coco Rocha, Jeanne Beker, Spencer Badu, and Aurora James — on the show’s second season.

Roach is also known for his work with Celine Dion, and was a host on seasons 21 and 22 of the American “Project Runway.”

Other guest judges this season include heiress and influencer Hannah Bronfman; Anishinaabe fashion designer Lesley Hampton; Elle Canada magazine editor-in-chief Joanna Fox and “Heated Rivalry” actress Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

“Project Runway Canada” initially aired from 2007 to 2009, and a reboot of “Project Runway Canada” debuted on Crave last year.

It returns for its second season on Nov. 20, and will see 10 up-and-coming Canadian designers compete for $100,000, a feature spread in Elle Canada and the title of “Canada’s Next Great Fashion Designer.”

Last season’s winner was Leeland Mitchell, who brought his campy drag sensibility to the high-fashion runway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

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