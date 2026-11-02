Celebrity stylist Law Roach to guest judge on ‘Project Runway Canada’

TORONTO — Law Roach, the celebrity stylist best known for his decade-long professional relationship with Zendaya, will appear as a guest judge on “Project Runway Canada.”

The American stylist is among a slate of notable fashionistas set to join the permanent judges — Coco Rocha, Jeanne Beker, Spencer Badu, and Aurora James — on the show’s second season.

Roach is also known for his work with Celine Dion, and was a host on seasons 21 and 22 of the American “Project Runway.”

Other guest judges this season include heiress and influencer Hannah Bronfman; Anishinaabe fashion designer Lesley Hampton; Elle Canada magazine editor-in-chief Joanna Fox and “Heated Rivalry” actress Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

“Project Runway Canada” initially aired from 2007 to 2009, and a reboot of “Project Runway Canada” debuted on Crave last year.

It returns for its second season on Nov. 20, and will see 10 up-and-coming Canadian designers compete for $100,000, a feature spread in Elle Canada and the title of “Canada’s Next Great Fashion Designer.”

Last season’s winner was Leeland Mitchell, who brought his campy drag sensibility to the high-fashion runway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press