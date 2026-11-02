Durham police investigating after home, vehicles damaged by gunfire in Pickering

Durham police are investigating after a home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire in Pickering on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call for gunfire in the area of Shadybrook Drive and Edgewood Road around 8:25 p.m.

The victim reported hearing multiple shots outside their home and called police.

When officers arrived they found several shell casings on the roadway and discovered that the home as well as two vehicles parked in the driveway had been damaged by gunfire.

From surveillance footage, investigators determined that a lone suspect approached the home on foot and shot multiple rounds at the vehicles in the driveway before fleeing the area on foot. The suspect was wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.

No physical injuries were reported and police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to contact police.