Restaurant destroyed in 2-alarm fire in Scarborough

A restaurant was destroyed in a two-alarm fire in Scarborough early Monday morning, prompting a major response from Toronto Fire Services.

Fire crews were called to 4401 Sheppard Ave. E., near Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road, at approximately 3:29 a.m. on Nov. 2 for reports of a restaurant on fire.

Toronto Fire acting district chief Nathan Hubbard said crews arrived to find the building fully involved in flames, leading officials to upgrade the incident to a second alarm.

“Police are going to be attending… they are going to continue the investigation,” Hubbard said on Monday.

The intensity of the fire forced firefighters into a defensive attack, focusing on containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Toronto Fire said crews remained on scene Monday morning, with the bulk of the fire knocked down. No injuries have been reported.