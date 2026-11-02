ICC president hits back at Trump administration penalties in remote UN address

FILE - Judge Tomoko Akane walks before delivering the verdict in the Al Hassan case at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Eva Plevier/Pool Photo via AP, file) ANP EVA PLEVIER

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press,

Posted November 2, 2026 6:34 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2026 8:03 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the International Criminal Court accused the Trump administration of trying to obstruct international justice by imposing penalties on the tribunal and vowed that it would not succeed.

Judge Tomoko Akane of Japan, briefing the United Nations remotely on Monday because of U.S. sanctions, called on all 193 U.N. member nations — not just the 125 countries that are part of the ICC — “to take concrete action, individually and collectively, in defense of the court.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed a series of sanctions on ICC officials and then targeted the entire court last month as part of its campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the United States and its allies, including Israel.

Akane said her remote address to the U.N. General Assembly was a result of the “extraordinary” and “unprecedented” U.S. steps threatening judges, prosecutors and the ICC itself as an institution.

She stressed the timing of the Trump administration announcing sweeping new sanctions on the court on Oct. 9. That was the day the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to South African jurist Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge, for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

“The contrast could not be starker,” the ICC president said. “On the one hand, global recognition of the value of international justice, on the other, an attempt to subdue the institution that embodies it.”

The ICC was set up in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide when countries are unwilling or unable to do so. The United States is not a party to the court.

The State Department had no immediate comment on Akane’s remarks.

In announcing the latest sanctions, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. “will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate against us.”

The ICC president countered Monday by saying, “Let me be clear: The court will continue to fully discharge its mandate with independence and impartiality, acting only on the basis of the law and the evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes.”

The European Union and other supporters stepped to the podium at the U.N. General Assembly to strongly support the ICC and its work seeking justice for humanity’s worst crimes.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Concerns raised over excessive crowding, safety at Toronto Halloween on Church Street event

The Halloween on Church Street event in Toronto sees a large number of people gather downtown, but this year's event raised multiple issues.

32m ago

'There’s been no failure’: Demkiw on police releasing man later identified as Bridle Path home invasion suspect

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is defending his officers for not arresting a man who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound not long after a violent Bridle Path home invasion, saying despite noting...

8h ago

Durham police investigating after home, vehicles damaged by gunfire in Pickering

Durham police are investigating after a home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire in Pickering on Sunday. Officers responded to a call for gunfire in the area of Shadybrook Drive and Edgewood Road around...

5h ago

Ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting woman on Halloween night

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a ride share driver in downtown Toronto on Halloween night. According to investigators, a woman entered a ride share...

3h ago

Top Stories

Concerns raised over excessive crowding, safety at Toronto Halloween on Church Street event

The Halloween on Church Street event in Toronto sees a large number of people gather downtown, but this year's event raised multiple issues.

32m ago

'There’s been no failure’: Demkiw on police releasing man later identified as Bridle Path home invasion suspect

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is defending his officers for not arresting a man who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound not long after a violent Bridle Path home invasion, saying despite noting...

8h ago

Durham police investigating after home, vehicles damaged by gunfire in Pickering

Durham police are investigating after a home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire in Pickering on Sunday. Officers responded to a call for gunfire in the area of Shadybrook Drive and Edgewood Road around...

5h ago

Ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting woman on Halloween night

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a ride share driver in downtown Toronto on Halloween night. According to investigators, a woman entered a ride share...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy across GTA

Toronto police are investigating after a family reported discovering sewing needles and pins hidden inside Halloween candy collected by a child while trick-or-treating in the city’s east end over the weekend.

10h ago

2:53
Movember Canada kicks off 20th fundraising campaign

As the calendar turns, Movember Canada is kicking off its 20th annual fundraising campaign to support men’s health. Brandon Choghri with why experts say the conversations sparked by moustaches are more important than ever.

21h ago

0:38
Dachshunds don costumes for annual Halloween walk

A canine costume festival took over London's Hyde Park with the annual Halloween Sausage Walk.

21h ago

0:49
Poilievre lays out demands ahead of Liberal budget

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is criticizing Prime Minister Mark Carney's fiscal policy ahead of the budget.

21h ago

2:30
Changes coming to King streetcar route ahead of watermain work

Toronto commuters are going to have to brace for prolonged disruptions to the King Street streetcar service as work is set to begin on replacement of a watermain.

November 1, 2026 12:41 pm EST EST

More Videos