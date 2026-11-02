Man accused of robbing lottery tickets from Vaughan gas station arrested

Durham police have released a photo of 42-year-old Julian Yousif. (DRPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 2, 2026 3:33 pm.

York Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a commercial robbery investigation in Vaughan.

Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West on Oct. 24 for reports of a robbery at a gas station.

According to detectives, a suspect allegedly entered the store, pushed an employee and fled with numerous lottery tickets.

About 15 minutes later, police said the suspect entered another gas station in the area and used a lottery kiosk to check the tickets.

The suspect was later identified as 42-year-old Julian Yousif of no fixed address. He was arrested several days later at a hotel in the Rexdale area.

He has been charged with four offences, including robbery, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been a victim of a robbery involving Yousif to contact police.

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