Man arrested in connection to sexual assault in Church-Wellesley area

Waleed Ameen Adam Abdelrahman, 33, has been charged with sexual assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 2, 2026 5:48 pm.

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault that allegedly occurred last month in the Church-Wellesley area.

Toronto police say the incident happened on Oct. 19 in Church Street and Gloucester Street area.

It’s alleged the suspect approached the victim and provided them with illicit substances in Barbara Hall Park. The suspect then allegedly took the victim to a private residence where he provided the victim with more illicit substances and then sexually assaulted them.

On Oct. 26, the suspect was arrested. Waleed Ameen Adam Abdelrahman, 33, of Toronto is facing a charge of sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and ask anyone with information to contact police.

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