Man facing multiple charges in connection to East York shooting

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection to a September shooting in East York, according to police.

Officers were called to the Danforth Avenue and Greenwood Avenue area on Sept. 1 around 2 a.m., for reports of a shooting.

Police allege the suspect was in an altercation outside a “licensed establishment” in the area. He allegedly brought out a firearm and shot it at a patron. The suspect then fled the scene.

After an investigation, police arrested and charged Stasky St Clair, 45, of Toronto, on Saturday.

He is facing multiple charges including:

Discharging a firearm with intent;

Aggravated assault;

Two counts of possession of a loaded firearm;

Two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order;

Possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and;

Possession of a prohibited device.

Investigators also allege the accused was found with a loaded 9mm firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1