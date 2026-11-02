More than a meal: Seva Kitchen Canada builds community at Allan Gardens

Every Sunday at noon, volunteers with Seva Kitchen Canada arrive at Allan Gardens in downtown Toronto to serve fresh, hot meals. For those who gather, the weekly service also offers familiar faces, friendship and a sense of belonging.

For more than 17 years, the volunteer-run initiative has supported people facing food insecurity and loneliness. Volunteers serve until the food runs out, sometimes distributing treats, gifts and warm clothing alongside the meals.

Founder and volunteer Jaswinder Khosa said the commitment began during a temporary project in the neighbourhood.

“Seventeen years ago, we were working on a project in downtown Toronto. During the project, we started sharing food and giving away warm clothing to people who lived here. When the project was over and we were packing up, some of them started crying. We decided that we would come here every Sunday,” Khosa said.

The group receives no funding, according to organizers, relying on volunteers’ time, effort and personal contributions to keep the service going.

For Jay, a regular attendee, the meals provide financial relief as rising grocery costs make food harder to afford. They also offer an opportunity to enjoy a variety of Indian dishes he would not know how to prepare himself.

Statistics Canada reported that grocery prices rose 1.7 per cent in September 2026 compared with a year earlier, while overall inflation was 3.1 per cent. Although grocery price increases have slowed, Canadians were paying 33 per cent more for groceries than in September 2020.

Jay said outdoor food services are especially important for people who cannot always access services inside buildings.

“It’s very important that all the groups that give out food are around, especially the ones that do it in the park, because we don’t always have the access to go into the buildings, especially in the winter times when you need more calories,” Jay said.

Alongside that practical support, Jay said the regular gatherings have helped him form friendships.

“The funny thing is that you see them every week and you share stories every time, and then you realize, hey, this person is my friend. And they are happy to see you when you show up. In downtown Toronto, it’s hard to make friends because people are scared to talk to other people,” he said.

Over the years, those relationships have extended beyond the serving line. Some regular attendees have volunteers’ personal phone numbers and call on Sundays when they are unwell and need food delivered.

The connections also keep volunteers coming back.

Ishaan Singh, a young volunteer, has driven from Barrie to Allan Gardens every Sunday for eight years. He said the initiative has helped him build meaningful relationships with people in the community.

“I would be missing out on a lot if I stopped coming,” Singh said.

The shared meals also create opportunities for cultural exchange. Seva Kitchen’s annual Diwali Kitchen, which begins in November, encourages conversations about the meaning of Diwali and the upcoming holiday season. Volunteers and attendees exchange traditions and learn about one another’s backgrounds while sharing food.

For Khosa and the volunteers, a decision made more than 17 years ago has become a lasting Sunday commitment. For people returning to Allan Gardens each week, it means a hot meal—and a community that notices when they are missing.