Passionate multi-sport athlete is hoping to reach her goal

Ava Larose.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted November 2, 2026 10:37 am.

Toronto’s Ava Larose loves to compete, taking part in numerous sports but hockey is her main focus at the moment.

Ava just joined a new team and was quickly named co-captain with the goal of one day playing in the United States. She is also thriving from an academic perspective and sets a great example for her teammates.

Ava Larose – Hockey

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Ava? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

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