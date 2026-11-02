Passionate multi-sport athlete is hoping to reach her goal

Toronto’s Ava Larose loves to compete, taking part in numerous sports but hockey is her main focus at the moment.

Ava just joined a new team and was quickly named co-captain with the goal of one day playing in the United States. She is also thriving from an academic perspective and sets a great example for her teammates.

Ava Larose – Hockey

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Ava? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!