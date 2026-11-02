Ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting woman on Halloween night

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a ride share driver in downtown Toronto on Halloween night.

According to investigators, a woman entered a ride share vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the Yonge-Church corridor.

Police said the victim was seated in the front seat of the car and was sexually assaulted by the driver.

Once they arrived at the destination, police allege that the driver prevented the victim from leaving the vehicle and sexually assaulted her further.

The victim eventually fled the vehicle, but forgot her purse in the car. That’s when police allege that the driver exited the vehicle and sexually assaulted the victim once more.

Police have identified the driver as 32-year-old Sahib Brar of Brampton. He was arrested and charged with two offences, including two counts of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.