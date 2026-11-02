RioCan reports $122.6M third-quarter profit, compared with a loss last year

RioCan signage is shown at a strip mall in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Oct.24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2026 5:58 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2026 6:52 pm.

TORONTO — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust reported a net income of $122.6 million during the third quarter.

That was compared with a loss of $120.3 million a year earlier.

The profit amounted to diluted net income per unit of 42 cents, up from a diluted loss per unit of 41 cents last year.

Revenue was $304.8 million during the period ended Sept. 30, down year-over-year from $371.2 million.

The company says retail committed occupancy reached a record high of 98.9 per cent during the period, rising from 98.4 per cent in last year’s third quarter.

RioCan CEO Jonathan Gitlin says strong tenant demand, record retail occupancy and limited new supply continue to help earnings growth and leasing economics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:REI.UN)

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