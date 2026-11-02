Survivor of Belleville, Ont., synagogue shooting cites need for extensive security

Shima Vigodda, vice-president of Sons of Jacob Synagogue and survivor of the Belleville synagogue attack, speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill with fellow survivor and congregant Douglas Lobel, in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2026 2:43 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2026 4:51 pm.

OTTAWA — One of the leaders of the Belleville, Ont., synagogue that was targeted by a gunman in September says costly enhanced security measures are needed to ensure the safety of congregants.

Police have described the Sept. 20 attack as a thwarted attempt at a mass killing of Jewish worshippers at the start of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Police say the shooter had multiple guns, large amounts of ammunition and gasoline and the motive to carry out an extended attack when he opened fire on an officer stationed outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue.

Shima Vigodda, vice-president of the synagogue, told a news conference on Parliament Hill on Monday that before the shooting, the institution’s security priorities were things like replacing windows broken in acts of vandalism and installing burglar alarms.

An existing federal program that helps places of worship make security improvements was adequate for such modest expenses, he indicated.

But Vigodda, who survived the gunman’s assault, said it has become clear that more expensive measures are necessary — improvements the Canada Community Security Program would not fully cover.

He said those measures include things like installing bullet-resistant glass, replacing inner and outer doors, building a safe room, installing fencing to slow or halt a would-be attacker, and having security personnel or armed police on site.

“These measures are necessary not only to ensure our physical security, but to deter would-be attackers,” Vigodda said. “For many in our congregation who were there on Yom Kippur, it is also a necessity for them to feel comfortable enough to return to the synagogue.”

Approved proposals under the federal security program are eligible for funding to cover up to 70 per cent of project costs, with a maximum Public Safety Canada contribution of $5 million per project.

Vigodda said that even with the program, smaller communities struggling to ensure adequate security while trying to cover other expenses face “an agonizing and sometimes impossible choice.”

Noah Shack, chief executive of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, told the news conference the federal budget, being tabled Thursday, is an opportunity for the Liberal government to build on its new national security strategy by investing in counter-radicalization, intelligence and counterterrorism.

He said the centre is working closely with Public Safety Canada to strengthen the Canada Community Security Program, “so that every institution can access the support it needs, and that the program is intended to provide, regardless of its financial circumstances.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026.

— With files from Alyssa Wheeler in Ottawa and Paola Loriggio in Toronto

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'There’s been no failure’: Demkiw on police releasing man later identified as Bridle Path home invasion suspect

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is defending his officers for not arresting a man who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound not long after a violent Bridle Path home invasion, saying despite noting...

4h ago

Durham police investigating after home, vehicles damaged by gunfire in Pickering

Durham police are investigating after a home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire in Pickering on Sunday. Officers responded to a call for gunfire in the area of Shadybrook Drive and Edgewood Road around...

1h ago

Toronto police to open online marketplace buy-and-sell exchange zones at all police stations

Online marketplaces have made it easier than ever to exchange items for cash. They've also made it easier than ever to get robbed. That's why Toronto police want people to buy and sell their items somewhere...

1h ago

Parts of a Learjet may have broken off midair before Florida crash that killed 9, investigators say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Parts of a business jet likely started to break off even before it slammed into the ground and erupted in a ball of flames in South Florida, killing all nine people on board, a federal investigator said Monday.

29m ago

Top Stories

'There’s been no failure’: Demkiw on police releasing man later identified as Bridle Path home invasion suspect

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is defending his officers for not arresting a man who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound not long after a violent Bridle Path home invasion, saying despite noting...

4h ago

Durham police investigating after home, vehicles damaged by gunfire in Pickering

Durham police are investigating after a home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire in Pickering on Sunday. Officers responded to a call for gunfire in the area of Shadybrook Drive and Edgewood Road around...

1h ago

Toronto police to open online marketplace buy-and-sell exchange zones at all police stations

Online marketplaces have made it easier than ever to exchange items for cash. They've also made it easier than ever to get robbed. That's why Toronto police want people to buy and sell their items somewhere...

1h ago

Parts of a Learjet may have broken off midair before Florida crash that killed 9, investigators say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Parts of a business jet likely started to break off even before it slammed into the ground and erupted in a ball of flames in South Florida, killing all nine people on board, a federal investigator said Monday.

29m ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy across GTA

Toronto police are investigating after a family reported discovering sewing needles and pins hidden inside Halloween candy collected by a child while trick-or-treating in the city’s east end over the weekend.

6h ago

2:53
Movember Canada kicks off 20th fundraising campaign

As the calendar turns, Movember Canada is kicking off its 20th annual fundraising campaign to support men’s health. Brandon Choghri with why experts say the conversations sparked by moustaches are more important than ever.

17h ago

0:38
Dachshunds don costumes for annual Halloween walk

A canine costume festival took over London's Hyde Park with the annual Halloween Sausage Walk.

17h ago

0:49
Poilievre lays out demands ahead of Liberal budget

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is criticizing Prime Minister Mark Carney's fiscal policy ahead of the budget.

17h ago

2:30
Changes coming to King streetcar route ahead of watermain work

Toronto commuters are going to have to brace for prolonged disruptions to the King Street streetcar service as work is set to begin on replacement of a watermain.

November 1, 2026 12:41 pm EST EST

More Videos