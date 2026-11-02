Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is defending his officers for not arresting a man who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound not long after a violent Bridle Path home invasion, saying despite noting a possible connection, there wasn’t enough evidence at the time to make an arrest.

Demkiw also revealed on Monday morning that the initial reports into the home invasion early last Thursday did not reveal that one of the three suspects had been shot.

“I think what’s important to recognize is that the home invasion happens in the middle of the night and a short time, a very short time later, an individual shows up at hospital with a gunshot wound,” Demkiw explained to reporters.

“What’s important to note, is that in the home invasion investigation, there is no information that suggested to investigators that an assailant had been shot. So, let me be very clear in that, the investigators in the middle of the night do not have information that an assailant had been shot during that home invasion.”

The injured man was later identified as 23-year-old Daijohn Richards — one of three male suspects in the invasion at a home on Hyde Park Circle in the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East before 4 a.m.

The other two suspects have not been identified.

Richards attended St. Joseph’s Health Centre with a shoulder wound. Police believe he was inadvertently shot by an accomplice.

He is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on four counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, four counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault, break and enter commit/dwelling-house, possessing a prohibited device and disguise with intent.

Demkiw said he understands the public’s anger and frustration, but the evidence available at the time didn’t allow them to make an arrest.

“They [investigators] responded to the hospital as they would when people walk into the hospital with a gunshot wounds, which happens in the city from time to time, and they advance the investigation … (with) the totality of the information that was becoming available in very real time.”

“There’s been no failure,” he later remarked when pressed for more details.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at approximately 3:43 a.m. following reports of a shooting inside a home. Photo: Ricardo Alfonso/CityNews.

The public uproar surrounding the suspect’s ability to walk free led Toronto police to issue a statement on the weekend, further defending how they’ve handled the case.

“Investigators immediately recognized the potential connection between the home invasion and the individual who showed up at hospital with a gunshot wound,” the Toronto Police Service (TPS) statement reads.

“But recognizing a potential suspect and having enough evidence to arrest them are two different things. Suspicion alone isn’t enough. Police need reasonable grounds, supported by evidence, to make an arrest.”

We want to address some confusion surrounding the investigation into the home invasion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood. Investigators immediately recognized the potential connection between the home invasion and the individual who showed up at hospital with a gunshot wound. But recognizing a potential suspect and having enough evidence to arrest them are two different things. Suspicion alone isn’t enough. Police need reasonable grounds, supported by evidence, to make an arrest. We will continue to gather evidence and will go where the evidence takes us. We are grateful for the professionalism, tenacity and commitment of our investigators who continue this work. Let’s keep the focus where it belongs: finding the outstanding suspects and holding those responsible for this violent home invasion accountable. — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 31, 2026

Toronto real estate CEO and family were shot, beaten with hammers during ordeal

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with a hammer during the invasion, the family revealed in a statement last week.

David Morton, 75, CEO of THE MAC Group, remains in hospital along with his two daughters, aged 26 and 28.

Morton’s wife, Doriana Zohil-Morton, was also struck with a hammer, but was the lone occupant who wasn’t shot. She has since been released from the hospital.

David Morton released a statement on behalf of the family on Friday.

“What should have been the safety and security of our own home became a terrifying and life-threatening experience,” he wrote.

“During the attack, three members of our family were shot and are currently recovering in hospital. All four members of our family were also attacked with a hammer, leaving everyone injured and requiring emergency medical attention.

“It is difficult to put into words the trauma of experiencing something so horrific in the one place where everyone should feel safest: their own home.”