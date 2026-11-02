Toronto police to open online marketplace buy-and-sell exchange zones at all police stations

Online marketplaces have made it easier than ever to exchange items for cash. They’ve also made it easier than ever to get robbed.

That’s why Toronto police want people to buy and sell their items somewhere safe, and it doesn’t get much safer than a police station.

While kicking off Crime Prevention Week on Monday, Police Chief Myron Demkiw announced the launching of buy and sell exchange zones across the city.

Demkiw said the stations would be situated at police stations “that will be covered by cameras which will add a level of safety and deterrence.”

The stations will be up and running by the end of the year, he added.

COMING SOON! To kick off Crime Prevention Week, we announced that by the end of the year, all 16 police divisions, Mounted Unit, Marine Unit and Traffic Services will host buy and sell exchange zones – safe spaces where online marketplace sellers can complete their transactions safely. Stay tuned for the official launch of these zones coming soon! We’ll also be hosting crime prevention walks in each division this week – where officers and neighbours can walk together to understand local concerns and create change. — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 2, 2026

In a social media post, TPS said the stations would be hosted at 16 police divisions, and Mounted Unit, Marine Unit and Traffic Services locations.

Mayor Olivia Chow welcomed the news.

“If you are buying and selling something online, meet at your local police station, it’s public it has cameras and it’s a safer place to make an exchange.”