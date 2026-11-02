Toronto temperatures expected to hit 20 C this week after breaking October record

An unusual period of warm fall weather is sweeping the Greater Toronto Area and that pattern is expected to continue this week.

Temperatures hit 19 C on Monday and are expected to reach highs of 20 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to CityNews Meteorologist Jessie Uppal, temperatures usually reach freezing levels around Oct. 13, but the last time that happened was on May 3.

Last month, Toronto hit a weather record when the temperature surpassed 23 C on Oct. 29. The previous daily record was 21.7 C in 1946.

A cold front is expected to push into southern Ontario early Wednesday afternoon, with increasing clouds midday. Rain showers are expected to develop Wednesday evening and into the night and will taper off Thursday morning.