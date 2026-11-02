SIU investigating after boy, 14, seriously injured following arrest at TTC station

Toronto TTC sign and subway entrance in North York. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 2, 2026 12:18 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 14-year-old boy sustained a serious injury following an interaction with officers at a Toronto transit station last month.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the incident occurred on Oct. 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m. at TTC Finch West Station, in the Finch Avenue West and Keele Street area.

According to the SIU, a group of youths allegedly failed to pay their transit fares before entering the station. Two Toronto police officers confronted the group, leading to an interaction with one of the boys. The youth was subsequently arrested and later released.

The SIU says the boy later attended hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious, non-life-threatening injury.

Two days later, on Oct. 9, Toronto police became aware of the teen’s injury and reported the incident to the SIU. The watchdog agency was notified the same day and launched an investigation.

The agency has not released details about the nature of the injury or the circumstances surrounding the interaction between the teen and officers.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person, or allegations of sexual assault.

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