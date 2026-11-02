‘Active threat’: University of Toronto issues shelter-in-place order for Mississauga campus

The University of Toronto has issued a shelter-in-place order for its Mississauga campus on Monday night, citing reports of police activity at a student residence hall.

The safety alert was posted to the university’s website just after 9:30 p.m.

What prompted the lockdown is still unknown.

University officials say emergency responders are on the scene and have described the incident as an “active threat.”

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

We have received reports of police activity at 3330 residence road Mcluhan Court residence at the UTM. Shelter in place until further instructions. Emergency Responders have been notified and are on scene.



Please refer to UTAlerts for updates: https://t.co/QKwWfnH5IN — U of T Mississauga (@UTM) November 3, 2026