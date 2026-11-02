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‘Active threat’: University of Toronto issues shelter-in-place order for Mississauga campus
Posted November 2, 2026 10:14 pm.
Last Updated November 2, 2026 10:35 pm.
The University of Toronto has issued a shelter-in-place order for its Mississauga campus on Monday night, citing reports of police activity at a student residence hall.
The safety alert was posted to the university’s website just after 9:30 p.m.
What prompted the lockdown is still unknown.
University officials say emergency responders are on the scene and have described the incident as an “active threat.”
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.