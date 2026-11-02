WestJet CEO calls for national aviation strategy, saying U.S. airlines have it easier

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech speaks at an aviation conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2026 12:54 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2026 1:41 pm.

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech is calling for a national aviation strategy as a path to a more competitive — and affordable — industry.

In an interview, the head of the country’s second-largest airline said current labour laws, passenger rights, taxes and fees hinder growth and chip away at Canadian carriers’ bottom lines.

Von Hoensbroech says domestic airlines face higher costs than their U.S. competitors in areas ranging from air navigation to emissions offsets and customer compensation.

He says the rationale behind any one of those factors may be sound, but it needs be weighed as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the sector.

Meanwhile, the cost of fuel has skyrocketed, adding more than $1 billion to WestJet’s expense sheet this year and prompting Porter Airlines, Air Transat and Flair Airlines to access more than $630 million in federal emergency aid.

The country’s airline industry has consolidated over the past three years, as budget carrier Lynx Air collapsed and WestJet folded its low-cost Swoop subsidiary into it mainline service and bought Sunwing Airlines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'There’s been no failure’: Demkiw on police releasing man later identified as Bridle Path home invasion suspect

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is defending his officers for not arresting a man who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound not long after a violent Bridle Path home invasion, saying despite noting...

1h ago

Canada on the minds of American voters ahead of the U.S. midterm elections

As Americans are preparing to cast their ballots in their midterm election on Tuesday, their northern neighbours are in the back of their mind as Canadians are paying close attention to what the outcome...

33m ago

Inside man or patsy? Crown, defence pitch narratives at trial of man accused in heist

Was a then-Air Canada employee an inside man who helped carry out one of the biggest gold heists in Canadian history, or a scapegoat exploited by a longtime friend and left to shoulder the blame?

41m ago

Needles, pins found in Halloween candy collected by Toronto child, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a family reported discovering sewing needles and pins hidden inside Halloween candy collected by a child while trick-or-treating in the city's east end over the weekend. A...

updated

5h ago

Top Stories

'There’s been no failure’: Demkiw on police releasing man later identified as Bridle Path home invasion suspect

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is defending his officers for not arresting a man who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound not long after a violent Bridle Path home invasion, saying despite noting...

1h ago

Canada on the minds of American voters ahead of the U.S. midterm elections

As Americans are preparing to cast their ballots in their midterm election on Tuesday, their northern neighbours are in the back of their mind as Canadians are paying close attention to what the outcome...

33m ago

Inside man or patsy? Crown, defence pitch narratives at trial of man accused in heist

Was a then-Air Canada employee an inside man who helped carry out one of the biggest gold heists in Canadian history, or a scapegoat exploited by a longtime friend and left to shoulder the blame?

41m ago

Needles, pins found in Halloween candy collected by Toronto child, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a family reported discovering sewing needles and pins hidden inside Halloween candy collected by a child while trick-or-treating in the city's east end over the weekend. A...

updated

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy across GTA

Toronto police are investigating after a family reported discovering sewing needles and pins hidden inside Halloween candy collected by a child while trick-or-treating in the city’s east end over the weekend.

3h ago

2:53
Movember Canada kicks off 20th fundraising campaign

As the calendar turns, Movember Canada is kicking off its 20th annual fundraising campaign to support men’s health. Brandon Choghri with why experts say the conversations sparked by moustaches are more important than ever.

14h ago

0:38
Dachshunds don costumes for annual Halloween walk

A canine costume festival took over London's Hyde Park with the annual Halloween Sausage Walk.

14h ago

0:49
Poilievre lays out demands ahead of Liberal budget

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is criticizing Prime Minister Mark Carney's fiscal policy ahead of the budget.

14h ago

2:30
Changes coming to King streetcar route ahead of watermain work

Toronto commuters are going to have to brace for prolonged disruptions to the King Street streetcar service as work is set to begin on replacement of a watermain.

November 1, 2026 12:41 pm EST EST

More Videos