Woman, 43, killed in Hwy. 401 crash: police

A 43-year-old woman has died during a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a section of Highway 401, westbound near Thickson Road, just after 7 p.m. Police say two of the vehicles were caught on fire.

Officers say, the 43-year-old woman from Kingston was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, two others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause and circumstances leading up to the crash is still under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division.

Police are asking any witnesses or drivers with dash camera footage to come forward.