Carney says Russia will not be allowed to compete at world juniors in Alberta

Canada forward Cole Reschny celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semifinals game against Czechia, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2026 1:11 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2026 5:26 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Russia will not be allowed to compete at next month’s world junior hockey championship in Alberta.

Carney, speaking in Antigua at the Commonwealth Summit, said Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to represent their countries in Canada as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

His comments come after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Friday that Russia must be reinstated to international hockey competition, starting with the world junior tournament.

Several European hockey federations, including Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Latvia, have said their teams will refuse to face Russia.

Hockey Canada says it has been consulting with the International Ice Hockey Federation and other stakeholders about the potential impact on the tournament.

The world juniors begin Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lawyer for arrested bike lane protestors says release conditions violated Charter rights

A lawyer for four people who were arrested and charged while protesting the province's removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke says their Charter rights were violated by the release conditions...

3h ago

Toronto police investigating second report of pins found in Halloween candy

Toronto police say they are investigating two separate reports of sewing needles and pins being discovered in Halloween candy collected by children while trick-or-treating in the city's east end. In...

4h ago

Key Senate races to watch in the U.S. midterms

Millions of Americans are casting their ballots in what many view as one of the most consequential midterm elections in decades with U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada looming heavy over...

1h ago

SIU investigating death of 19-year-old man after hours-long police standoff at UTM residence

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead following an hours-long armed standoff at a University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) residence that prompted a campus-wide...

updated

4h ago

Top Stories

Lawyer for arrested bike lane protestors says release conditions violated Charter rights

A lawyer for four people who were arrested and charged while protesting the province's removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke says their Charter rights were violated by the release conditions...

3h ago

Toronto police investigating second report of pins found in Halloween candy

Toronto police say they are investigating two separate reports of sewing needles and pins being discovered in Halloween candy collected by children while trick-or-treating in the city's east end. In...

4h ago

Key Senate races to watch in the U.S. midterms

Millions of Americans are casting their ballots in what many view as one of the most consequential midterm elections in decades with U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada looming heavy over...

1h ago

SIU investigating death of 19-year-old man after hours-long police standoff at UTM residence

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead following an hours-long armed standoff at a University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) residence that prompted a campus-wide...

updated

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Warm weather and some rain showers this week in Toronto

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue this week in Toronto despite some rain showers. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the details.

21h ago

2:48
Concerns raised about 2026 Halloween on Church Street event

Advocates are raising concerns about excessive crowding and reported instances of criminal behaviour during the annual Halloween on Church Street event. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

2:44
Sikh communities gather in Kitchener to honour Private Buckam Singh

The Sikh community gathered in Kitchener for the 19th annual Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony, honouring First World War veteran Private Buckam Singh and other fallen service members. Sukhpreet Kaur reports.

23h ago

2:19
Distillery District Winter Village an economic engine for small businesses

The annual giant Christmas tree has been delivered to the Distillery District.  Audra Brown with how the winter village market plays a vital roll in supporting Canadian businesses.

23h ago

2:43
Toronto police chief says investigators didn't know home invasion suspect had been shot

In the wake of a violent home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path, Toronto's police chief says a suspect was treated for gunshot wound in hospital and released because investigators didn't know they were looking for someone with that kind of wound.

23h ago

More Videos