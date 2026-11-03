Carney says Russia will not be allowed to compete at world juniors in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Russia will not be allowed to compete at next month’s world junior hockey championship in Alberta.

Carney, speaking in Antigua at the Commonwealth Summit, said Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to represent their countries in Canada as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

His comments come after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Friday that Russia must be reinstated to international hockey competition, starting with the world junior tournament.

Several European hockey federations, including Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Latvia, have said their teams will refuse to face Russia.

Hockey Canada says it has been consulting with the International Ice Hockey Federation and other stakeholders about the potential impact on the tournament.

The world juniors begin Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.