Former Alberta junior hockey executive charged with sex offences against players

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2026 5:20 am.

A former junior hockey executive in Alberta has been charged with sexually exploiting three players.

Tyler King, 39, was arrested Friday at a U.S. border crossing in Ontario, RCMP announced Monday.

He had been working with the State University of New York campus at Oswego in New York state.

RCMP said the 39-year-old is to be returned later this week to Alberta to face charges of luring, sexual exploitation and making child pornography. 

The three complainants, all under 18 at the time of the allegations, were junior A players from Saskatchewan and Alberta.

“We are still actively investigating the span of the time that (these offences) happened,” Cpl. Daniel Campbell said during a virtual news conference.

“Given the seriousness of the accusations and to protect the integrity of the investigation, it was important that we proceed carefully and thoroughly at every stage.”

King had worked with various teams across Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia, including the Okotoks Oilers with the British Columbia Hockey League.

Mounties said the Alberta-based Oilers reported in June 2024 that a former employee had allegedly solicited and compensated players for intimate images and sexual videos.

A statement published on the team’s website around the same time announced King was leaving his job.

“The Okotoks Oilers would like to thank Tyler Kingfor his tireless efforts during his three seasons in our organization as Assistant GM, Business Operations,” said the June 2024 statement.

It said King had been in charge of overseeing all off-ice operations.

“During his second and third seasons with the Oilers, Tyler served as the main play-by-play voice of the team on The Eagle 100.9 FM in Okotoks and online streaming platforms,” it added.

The Oilers said in a statement Monday that it became aware of the allegations against King after he left the team.

“After his departure, we received information that, while unverified at the time, raised enough concern that we felt it needed a closer look,” said Brent Lauinger, the team’s chairman and governor

“We reviewed it carefully and passed it to the RCMP.”

The university in New York state said King joined the school in 2025 as a professor of practice with its communications studies department.

“We are aware of the arrest in Canada and are co-ordinating with law enforcement,” it said in an email. “Because this is an ongoing criminal matter involving a university employee, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Campbell said the Oilers have also been co-operative with investigators.

“They’re obviously very concerned for their players,” he said.

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