Carney in Antigua for Commonwealth leaders meeting

ST JOHN’S — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Antigua and Barbuda today for a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government.

Carney has a full itinerary for his one day in Antigua, which will kick off with a meeting with Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Carney will then host a working breakfast for Caribbean leaders before the Commonwealth meeting begins.

He will participate in two executive sessions at the meeting and meet one-on-one with the leaders of Australia, Guyana and Ghana.

Carney will also attend a lunch and dinner hosted by King Charles before heading back to Ottawa tonight.

Much of the focus of the Commonwealth meeting will be on trade, though experts say it is also an opportunity to boost diplomatic ties with a variety of countries that belong to the 56-member organization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press