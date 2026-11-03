Democrats to take control of the U.S. Congress, winning Senate and U.S. House of Representatives

The Democrats are projected to take control of the U.S. Senate after picking up six key seats from the Republicans.

It comes as several American news outlets have projected control of the U.S. House of Representatives will also shift from the Republicans to the Democrats.

The Democrats picked up key Republican seats in Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina on the way to victory.

Fifty-one seats were needed for a majority.

When it comes to the House, the Associated Press will only declare which party has won control of the House when one of the parties reaches 218 seats. During the last elections in 2024 and 2022, the AP called control of the House eight days after Election Day.

Democrats picked up at least seven key House seats and held on to several battleground districts, marching closer to the majority needed for control of the chamber.

As he watched election results from the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump told The New York Times late Tuesday that he would respect the results of the election and work alongside Democrats, who continued to rack up unlikely victories.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he said shortly before 10:30 p.m. “We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.”

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” Trump later posted on social media just before 11 p.m. ET.

California Rep. Robert Garcia, who is the top House Oversight Democrat issued the blunt two-word statement “lawyer-up,” to Republicans as Democrats grew increasingly optimistic throughout the night about reclaiming control of the House.

Garcia and other party leaders have vowed an aggressive oversight agenda if Democrats secured a majority, including investigations into Trump, his family and his administration.

With files from The Associated Press