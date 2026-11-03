Election Day arrives after a surge in early voting, with observers keeping close watch at the polls

Whit, 2, sits on the shoulders of father Hayden Anderson-Michaud as he casts his ballot at a polling location open for early voting, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Wasilla, Alaska. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ali Swenson, The Associated Press,

Posted November 3, 2026 12:09 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2026 1:49 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections arrives Tuesday against a backdrop of uncertainty after a year in which President Donald Trump has tried to interfere in how states run their elections and sown doubts about the outcome should Republicans lose.

Millions of Americans already have cast their ballots, with early voting turnout on pace to eclipse that of the last midterm elections two years ago. In contrast to the president’s continued rhetoric about election cheating, voting so far has unfolded with relatively few problems.

Trump has spent months trying to use the power of the presidency to put his thumb on the scale of this year’s elections, which will determine whether his party keeps control of Congress.

His Justice and Homeland Security departments have been involved in a massive hunt for voters who are not U.S. citizens, at one point engaging in a made-for-the-cameras predawn operation that led to more than two dozen arrests in California. The Department of Justice was planning its largest-ever effort to monitor Election Day polling places, countered by an even larger effort among Democrats and allied groups, and at the president’s urging had sued to block certification of Alaska’s results if the outcome of the Senate race favored Democrats.

At the same time, Trump’s constant false claims about widespread voter fraud led election officials and Democratic groups across the country to plan for the possibility of immigration agents at voting sites or federal officers seizing voting machines. His administration has insisted that no armed federal officials would be guarding the polls on Election Day.

In the run-up to Tuesday, none of the steps Democrats most feared had come to pass and the administration’s legal maneuvers had been largely blocked by the courts. One of the administration’s most high-profile attempts to interfere in state elections was turned away Monday night by the U.S. Supreme Court, which rejected its push to force California to set aside thousands of ballots as part of its search for noncitizen voters.

Even the administration’s own record of arrests and charges has demonstrated what research and state investigations have made clear for years — that instances of noncitizens casting ballots are extremely rare.

Monday’s ruling followed another defeat for the president at the Supreme Court when less than two months ago it rejected his attempt to limit mail balloting through changes at the Postal Service. That directive was included in one of two executive orders Trump has signed during his second term that attempted to federalize certain aspects of elections, even though the Constitution gives the states, and sometimes Congress, the authority to set election rules.

On Tuesday, the first polling sites were scheduled to open at 6 a.m. in a handful of states — Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

Heavy rains and flash flooding in a swath of the Southwest over the weekend were expected to make it harder for some voters to reach polling places in parts of Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. Most polling place locations have not changed, though it’s possible more modifications will be announced as officials assess the situation.

Election administrators and voting rights advocates have been advising voters casting late absentee ballots to use drop boxes or deliver them to polling places in person rather than mail them. The advice came after concerns emerged that recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations could result in postmarking delays that would mean mail ballots could not be counted. Late-arriving ballots or late postmarks disenfranchised tens of thousands of voters in California, Oregon and Washington, which mail ballots to all voters, during this year’s primaries.

The most significant disruptions ahead of Election Day were the Trump administration’s attempts to interfere. Voting rights groups, Democrats and the Justice Department have been exchanging a flurry of legal filings over alleged noncitizen voters, federal election monitors, federal intimidation of election officials and other concerns. They reveal how Trump’s attempts to expand federal control over state-run elections — combined with high-stakes races — are resulting in court battles that could extend past Election Day into ballot counting and certification of the results.

Election law experts said Trump’s lawsuits go beyond historic norms, but said the administration’s legal arguments were unlikely to convince the courts.

Trump also has ramped up his own personal equivocations about whether the election will be legitimate, as he has in the past. A week before Election Day, when a reporter asked him if he would accept the results, he offered a qualified answer.

“I will if they are honest,” he said.

___

Associated Press writer Geoff Mulvihill in Haddonfield, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

Ali Swenson, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police 'resolve' shelter-in-place order at University of Toronto Mississauga

The University of Toronto issued a shelter-in-place order for its Mississauga campus on Monday night, citing reports of police activity at a student residence hall. The safety alert was posted to the...

updated

24m ago

After Election Day, Trump stares down the specter of Democratic probes and the race to succeed him

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Donald Trump, Tuesday’s elections will chart the course for the final two years of his presidency.

59m ago

Helicopters collide below Mount Everest base camp, killing 1 person and injuring 2

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two helicopters collided Tuesday while trying to land just below Mount Everest's base camp, killing at least one person and injuring two others, officials said.

15m ago

Concerns raised over excessive crowding, safety at Toronto Halloween on Church Street event

The Halloween on Church Street event in Toronto sees a large number of people gather downtown, but this year's event raised multiple issues.

6h ago

Top Stories

Police 'resolve' shelter-in-place order at University of Toronto Mississauga

The University of Toronto issued a shelter-in-place order for its Mississauga campus on Monday night, citing reports of police activity at a student residence hall. The safety alert was posted to the...

updated

24m ago

After Election Day, Trump stares down the specter of Democratic probes and the race to succeed him

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Donald Trump, Tuesday’s elections will chart the course for the final two years of his presidency.

59m ago

Helicopters collide below Mount Everest base camp, killing 1 person and injuring 2

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two helicopters collided Tuesday while trying to land just below Mount Everest's base camp, killing at least one person and injuring two others, officials said.

15m ago

Concerns raised over excessive crowding, safety at Toronto Halloween on Church Street event

The Halloween on Church Street event in Toronto sees a large number of people gather downtown, but this year's event raised multiple issues.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Warm weather and some rain showers this week in Toronto

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue this week in Toronto despite some rain showers. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the details.

7h ago

2:48
Concerns raised about 2026 Halloween on Church Street event

Advocates are raising concerns about excessive crowding and reported instances of criminal behaviour during the annual Halloween on Church Street event. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

2:44
Sikh communities gather in Kitchener to honour Private Buckam Singh

The Sikh community gathered in Kitchener for the 19th annual Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony, honouring First World War veteran Private Buckam Singh and other fallen service members. Sukhpreet Kaur reports.

8h ago

2:19
Distillery District Winter Village an economic engine for small businesses

The annual giant Christmas tree has been delivered to the Distillery District.  Audra Brown with how the winter village market plays a vital roll in supporting Canadian businesses.

8h ago

2:43
Toronto police chief says investigators didn't know home invasion suspect had been shot

In the wake of a violent home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path, Toronto's police chief says a suspect was treated for gunshot wound in hospital and released because investigators didn't know they were looking for someone with that kind of wound.

8h ago

More Videos