Immigration levels update to be included in Nov. 5 budget

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2026 9:25 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2026 9:43 am.

The annual immigration levels update will be included in the federal budget being released Thursday, a government source with knowledge of the plan confirms.

This will be the second year the annual update is included in the budget document.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said immigration is back under control and he told the New York Times in September the question is now about when Canada should begin a “controlled increase” in population.

While the current plan is to admit 380,000 permanent residents annually, there are two one-time programs aimed at giving permanent status to another 140,000 temporary residents through 2026 and 2027 that aren’t included in the broader target.

The government’s goal is to reduce the number of temporary residents in Canada to five per cent of the total population.

The annual update will be published after its legally mandated Nov. 1 deadline, even though the Immigration and Refugees Protection Act says the report must be tabled in Parliament on or before that day if the House is sitting.

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