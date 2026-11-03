Maple Leafs upgrade injured John Tavares to day-to-day

The Toronto Maple Leafs could get John Tavares back in the lineup very soon.

Tavares has not played since Oct. 15 when he suffered a lower-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres, but he skated with the team for the first time since the injury on Tuesday in a red non-contact jersey, and the team announced his status has been upgraded to day-to-day.

Tavares won’t return for Tuesday’s game against the Utah Mammoth, so his next chance to suit up will be on Saturday when the Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens.

“I don’t know,” Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller said when asked if Tavares could play on the weekend. “He’s still got to do some progressing, but closer. We’ll try to get him into a practice sooner rather than later.”

Tavares has two goals and five assists through seven games this season. He also missed a contest earlier this season due to the birth of his son.

The 36-year-old has been mostly healthy through his Maple Leafs tenure. He’s missed just 14 games total over the past five seasons and played in all 82 last season.

Toronto enters Tuesday’s game sixth in the Atlantic Division with an 8-6-2 record.