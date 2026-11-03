Report: Jose Berrios does not exercise opt-out on final 2 years of contract

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws to a Texas Rangers batter in first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (Jon Blacker/CP)

By Sportsnet

Posted November 3, 2026 11:40 am.

José Berríos will continue his return from Tommy John surgery with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The veteran right-hander did not exercise the opt-out clause on the final two years of his seven-year, $131-million contract, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Berríos did not pitch this year and is recovering from Tommy John surgery on May 20.

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The 32-year-old was a reliable rotation staple for the Minnesota Twins and Blue Jays before his first career IL stint came at the end of the 2025 season. He did not pitch in the ensuing post-season for Toronto.

In 31 games that year, including his second career relief appearance, Berríos posted a 4.17 ERA and 1.301 WHIP with 138 strikeouts and 56 walks over 166 innings.

If healthy, he could join a rotation that is slated to include Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage and Jose Soriano, with Cody Ponce also aiming to return from a long-term injury. Spencer Arrighetti and Bowden Francis would also be in the rotation conversation entering spring training.

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