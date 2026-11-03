King Charles III speaks to world leaders in Antigua, expresses ‘sorrow’ over slave trade

Britain's King Charles III, center, and Queen Camilla, right, arrive at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dánica Coto And Juan Pablo Arráez, The Associated Press,

Posted November 3, 2026 11:10 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2026 11:17 am.

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — King Charles III called the transatlantic slave trade a “shameful chapter of history” during a speech Tuesday at the official opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua.

Charles spoke just days after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he is open to making a formal apology and proposed leading a program of debt restructuring to help the Commonwealth’s poorest countries, although he has rejected calls for the U.K. to pay reparations.

Charles said that the transatlantic slave trade “still casts a shadow over these islands and other members of our Commonwealth” but did not apologize.

“That shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow, and yet, history also teaches us that evil not need have the last word, but character and courage can combine to overcome the most monstrous injustice,” he said.

He noted that the Royal Navy played “a leading role” in ending the slave trade and that he is finding ways to address the wrongs through improving access to education, investing in jobs, encouraging intra-Commonwealth trade and pushing for climate change resilience measures.

“We cannot change the actions of those who came before us,” Charles said. “We can, however, learn from the past.”

Ahead of his speech, a small group of protesters gathered outside the meeting, holding up signs that read “Acknowledge the wrong. Commit to repair” and “You say you regret so apologize. Reparatory justice now!”

Among the protesters was Shana Michelle of Antigua.

“Technically, we’re free, but mentally a lot of us aren’t,” she said. “If you look at the way we speak about ourselves, our skin, our hair, how we describe ourselves, you can see we still have those vestiges of colonialism in our speech, and we have to get away from that.”

Michelle asserted that the British government knows what happened was wrong.

“They don’t want to acknowledge it because then it would open them up to accountability for their actions,” she said. “This is not just an apology. You have to apologize, yes. That is where we start with the repair.”

Britain’s royal family has a long association with the transportation and selling of enslaved people for profit. Elizabeth I backed the lucrative dealings of John Hawkins, one of Britain’s first slave traders, and Charles II encouraged the expansion of the enterprise. As the slavery abolitionists campaigned against the trade, they were opposed by the Duke of Clarence, George III’s son, later to become William IV.

On Tuesday, world leaders including Burnham, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney walked past the protesters and into a theater where the official opening ceremony was taking place.

The Commonwealth is made up of 56 nations, and several heads of government representing about a third of the world’s population have met in recent days ahead of the official ceremony. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne noted Tuesday that a “significant amount of funding” has been pledged for several initiatives.

Officials announced Monday that the Commonwealth Nature Initiative had generated more than $200 million in pledges to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.

“Countries whose futures are shaped by international decisions must have a meaningful voice in making them,” Browne said. “No nation should be forced to mortgage its future simply to survive its present.”

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Dánica Coto And Juan Pablo Arráez, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating second report of pins found in Halloween candy

Toronto police say they are investigating two separate reports of sewing needles and pins being discovered in Halloween candy collected by children while trick-or-treating in the city's east end. In...

4m ago

SIU investigating death of 19-year-old man after hours-long police standoff at UTM residence

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead following an hours-long armed standoff at a University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) residence that prompted a campus-wide...

updated

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for 11-cent overnight drop; biggest decrease in months

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are set to get some relief at the pumps this week as gas prices are expected to fall sharply overnight. According to Roger McKnight, chief petroleum...

53m ago

Peel school board 'deeply saddened' after current, former students killed in crash

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) says it's "deeply saddened" after four young people, three of whom had ties to the school district, died when the car they were travelling in fell into a ravine in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating second report of pins found in Halloween candy

Toronto police say they are investigating two separate reports of sewing needles and pins being discovered in Halloween candy collected by children while trick-or-treating in the city's east end. In...

4m ago

SIU investigating death of 19-year-old man after hours-long police standoff at UTM residence

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead following an hours-long armed standoff at a University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) residence that prompted a campus-wide...

updated

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for 11-cent overnight drop; biggest decrease in months

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are set to get some relief at the pumps this week as gas prices are expected to fall sharply overnight. According to Roger McKnight, chief petroleum...

53m ago

Peel school board 'deeply saddened' after current, former students killed in crash

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) says it's "deeply saddened" after four young people, three of whom had ties to the school district, died when the car they were travelling in fell into a ravine in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Warm weather and some rain showers this week in Toronto

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue this week in Toronto despite some rain showers. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the details.

17h ago

2:48
Concerns raised about 2026 Halloween on Church Street event

Advocates are raising concerns about excessive crowding and reported instances of criminal behaviour during the annual Halloween on Church Street event. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:44
Sikh communities gather in Kitchener to honour Private Buckam Singh

The Sikh community gathered in Kitchener for the 19th annual Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony, honouring First World War veteran Private Buckam Singh and other fallen service members. Sukhpreet Kaur reports.

18h ago

2:19
Distillery District Winter Village an economic engine for small businesses

The annual giant Christmas tree has been delivered to the Distillery District.  Audra Brown with how the winter village market plays a vital roll in supporting Canadian businesses.

18h ago

2:43
Toronto police chief says investigators didn't know home invasion suspect had been shot

In the wake of a violent home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path, Toronto's police chief says a suspect was treated for gunshot wound in hospital and released because investigators didn't know they were looking for someone with that kind of wound.

18h ago

More Videos