Man arrested for allegedly assaulting parking enforcement officer in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a parking enforcement officer in downtown Toronto on Monday.

Police responded to a call for an assault on a peace officer in the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Street around 9:30 a.m.

The victim, a parking enforcement officer, was followed by a man in his vehicle after she had completed writing a ticket. The man then got out of his vehicle, allegedly assaulted the victim and stole her handheld ticket machine.

Abdul Karim Brat Ali, 50, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2027.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.