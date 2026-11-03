Mexico, Caribbean and Central America top vacation destinations for Canadians: poll

Travellers exit through the international arrivals doors at Pearson Airport in Toronto, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 3, 2026 5:17 pm.

Nearly half of Canadians are planning to take a vacation over the next six months, with Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean leading the list of destinations, according to a new poll.

The Canada Pulse Insights survey found 49 per cent of Canadians plan to take one or more vacations between now and April 2027, including March Break. Fifty-one per cent of Canadians do not have any vacation plans by next April.

Among those planning a trip, 30 per cent said they expect to travel to Mexico, Central America or the Caribbean.

Domestic destinations also ranked ahead of the United States, with 22 per cent planning to visit another province or territory and 21 per cent expecting to travel within their own province or territory.

Europe was named by 17 per cent of vacation planners, followed by the United States at 16 per cent. Asia, including Southeast Asia, was named by 14 per cent.

The poll found 29 per cent of Ontario vacation planners expect to travel to Mexico, Central America or the Caribbean, compared with 17 per cent who plan to visit the United States.

The low perentage of travelers to the U.S. comes at a time where tensions between the two nations are high amid a tariff war and ongoing trade talks.

Alberta, B.C. leads with most vacationers

Vacation intentions were highest in Alberta and British Columbia, where 57 per cent and 55 per cent of residents, respectively, plan to take a vacation over the next six months.

Ontario followed at 49 per cent, while 45 per cent of Quebec residents and 32 per cent of Atlantic Canadians plan to take a trip.

The survey also found vacation plans vary significantly by household income. Only 24 per cent of Canadians in households earning less than $50,000 plan to take a vacation, compared with 73 per cent of those earning $150,000 or more.

Vacation planners also vary heavily by age. Among Canadians aged 18 to 34, 55 per cent plan to take a vacation, compared with 44 per cent of those aged 55 and older.

Domestic travel remains popular

Canadians are still keeping domestic destinations as part of their vacation plans, according to the poll.

Among those planning a vacation, 41 per cent of Atlantic Canadians expect to visit another province or territory, while 42 per cent plan to travel within their own province or territory.

In Ontario, 20 per cent of vacation planners expect to visit another province or territory, while 18 per cent plan to travel within the province.

The United States was named by 20 per cent of vacation planners in Alberta, 19 per cent in Saskatchewan-Manitoba, 17 per cent in both British Columbia and Ontario, 13 per cent in Quebec and five per cent in Atlantic Canada.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The survey was conducted online from October 1 to 8, 2026, with 1,531 Canadian adults. The results were weighted to Statistics Canada population estimates. The poll’s margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The findings reflect travel intentions, not confirmed bookings. Respondents could select multiple destinations, meaning the destination percentages add up to more than 100 per cent.

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